Chase involving Highway Patrol ends near I-40/440 interchange

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A chase involving the Highway Patrol came to an end near the interchange of Interstates 40 and 440 Friday morning.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirms a trooper was involved in a chase and members of the agency remained on scene as of 9:20 a.m.

A witness told CBS 17 they saw a law enforcement cruiser force a vehicle off the road while headed east on I-440.

The same witness said the law enforcement officer had a weapon drawn as it approached the vehicle.

The reason behind the chase was not immediately available.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as it develops.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now