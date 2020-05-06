Chase with NC troopers ends when suspect crashes with 2 other vehicles in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A chase started by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol ended in a three-vehicle crash in Raleigh along New Bern Avenue on Tuesday night.
The crash happened around 10:10 p.m. near the intersection of New Hope Road, according to authorities.
The chase began when a trooper saw the driver of a blue sports car run a red light.
The sports car led troopers on a chase that lasted about a minute, during which Raleigh police saw the driver run another red light.
Three people were in the suspect’s car that crashed with two other vehicles.
