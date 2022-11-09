RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – After the passage of a Raleigh parks bond, homeowners in the city can expect an increase in property taxes. On Tuesday night, election results showed voters said yes to a $275 million park bond – the largest park bond for the city yet.

The overwhelming majority of funds are scheduled to be allocated to John Chavis Memorial park.

“It’s a beautiful playground, a beautiful park. We feel safe here. My two young boys love the ropes course,” said Nathan Pearl. He and his family drives in from outside the city limits to visit parks in the city.

For Allyson Page, it’s a good place to bring her little one before her older daughter gets out of school.

“We’re at a park two or three times a week. We come to the Raleigh parks so tha’ts one of the benefits to living in Raleigh is the parks they have,” Page said.

20 projects included under the bond are listed with their budgets.

As a result of the park bond, their families can expect to see $54 million worth of improvements at Chavis Park. Plans include a new Heritage Plaza, new aquatic center and enhanced historical displays.

“It sounds like a great opportunity to get kids involved in swimming, lots of family activities for everyone in to enjoy,” said Pearl.

The project is among 20 other park and greenway improvements or expansions planned under the bond. They come at a cost. The owner of a median priced home, estimated to be about $256,500, will pay an extra $103 year in taxes.

“It’s great as it is but it’ll be kind of neat to see what they can do with the park and add more to it,” said Page.

The bond comes on top of two other Wake County education bonds. Those are also expected to impact property taxes.

The second biggest project included in this bond is Dix Park, where four separate projects could cost $43 million. Included in that is the Gibson Play Plaza currently under construction. Projects include a waterfall fountain, a restored historic house, adventure play spaces and a picnic grove. There are also plans to renovate existing offices and other building renovations. Bond funds would also be used to plan and design the second phase of Dix Park construction projects.

Click here for a full list of projects and their description.