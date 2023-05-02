RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – More than 12,000 people live in downtown Raleigh and more are on their way. The Downtown Raleigh Alliance’s 2023 first-quarter report shows more than 2,000 residential housing units are under construction right now.

In all, DRA reports there are $922 million worth of projects under construction with another $5.67 billion in proposed or planned developments on the way.

Among those investments are 11 projects promising to bring more than 2,000 residents units. Another 2,000 will be added to downtown’s housing inventory when four projects currently in site preparation are complete.

Those units will likely fill up. DRA estimates more than 20,000 people are expected to call downtown home by 2027. While occupancy rates have slightly dropped for downtown, they remain at about 90 percent. The median age for downtown residents is 33 and the average annual household income is $106,695.

320 W South project // J Davis Architects

The Signal apartments delivered 298 new apartment units in March. DRA said it was the first apartment development to bring new units downtown since The Line’s brought 283 units at Smoky Hollow. The Signal is the first building among three in the multi-phase Seaboard Station development.

DRA said close to 300 units are expected when the 320 W South project opens. Along with apartments, it will hold 10,000 square feet of retail space. The apartment building will have 30,000 square feet of amenity space including a swimming pool, rooftop lounge, coworking space, and fitness center, DRA said.

Construction continues for the Park City South apartment building development. DRA said it’s expected to bring 336 units. DRA said the project will be Raleigh’s first trail-oriented development by connecting Dorothea Dix Park and the Capital Area Greenway.

Park City South Rendering // Kane Realty

Nash Square // City of Raleigh

Developers behind The Platform at 600 W Cabarrus will add 442 residential units along with 26,000 square feet of retail to the Warehouse District later this year, DRA said.

DRA reports an administrative site plan for a 36-story tower with 403 apartment units has been submitted for a set of parcels at the corner of Dawson and Martin Street. This includes the site of

the Berkeley Cafe across the street from Nash Square. The development will add 214 one-bedroom units, 167 with two bedrooms, and 22 with three while adding 7,431 square feet of ground floor retail space, DRA reported.

Looking ahead, DRA’s first quarter report says an additional 8,558 units in 26 developments are in site preparation, have been proposed, or are working through entitlement.

