Check your ticket! Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold in Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There’s someone in Wake County who is $1 million richer on Wednesday – but you’ll need to check your Mega Millions ticket to find out if it’s you.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, one lucky person purchased a winning ticket through Online Play on the lottery’s website.

The winning ticket was the only one to win the highest prize across the country in last night’s drawing.

The ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls – 10-15-19-45-68. The odds of matching all five white balls in a Mega Millions drawing are 1 in 12.6 million.

The lucky person now has 180 days from Tuesday to claim their prize.

Although there was a $1 million winner here, nobody won the jackpot, which has now climbed to $240 million as an annuity or $162.6 million cash for Friday night’s drawing.

The odds of hitting all six numbers are 1 in 302 million, so good luck.

You can purchase your ticket at a variety of stores across the state or online.