Cheerio! RDU reopening flights to London

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – American Airlines announced Thursday it is reopening flights from RDU International Airport to London in the spring.

AA confirmed nonstop flights to England will begin April 5 on a Boeing 777-200.

Flights, as well as international travel, have been heavily suspended across the U.S. due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

AA initially suspended the flights from RDU to London in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic.

AA did not say what prompted the decision for the early-April resumption, nor how many flights per day or week it plans to have.

According to aa.com, a nonstop flight on April 5 to Heathrow leaves at 6:30 p.m. with prices starting at $698.