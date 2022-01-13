Cheerio! RDU reopening flights to London

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – American Airlines announced Thursday it is reopening flights from RDU International Airport to London in the spring.

AA confirmed nonstop flights to England will begin April 5 on a Boeing 777-200.

Flights, as well as international travel, have been heavily suspended across the U.S. due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

AA initially suspended the flights from RDU to London in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic.

AA did not say what prompted the decision for the early-April resumption, nor how many flights per day or week it plans to have.

According to aa.com, a nonstop flight on April 5 to Heathrow leaves at 6:30 p.m. with prices starting at $698.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories