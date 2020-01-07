Chick-fil-A set to open in Wake Forest; police to help with traffic control

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – Chick-fil-A is set to open in Wake Forest Wednesday morning – and traffic is a major concern.

The restaurant is slated to open at 6 a.m. at the Shoppes at Heritage Village, located at 1010 Forestville Rd.

Wake Forest town officials acknowledged the “considerable community interest” in the Chick-fil-A’s opening by having police on hand to control traffic.

“Despite the police presence, traffic delays are expected in the immediate vicinity, so motorists that can may wish to avoid the area and choose an alternate route,” Wake Forest town officials said in a release.

Wake Forest said “considerable study and planning” went into the Chick-fil-A’s location.

From the outset of planning, traffic was a concern by town staff.

Wake Forest town staff required Chick-fil-A to perform a queuing study to ensure traffic would not backup onto Forestville Road.

There are 43 parking spaces and 22 stacking spaces at the Forestville Road location.

“Town staff are aware of the traffic issues associated with the CFA at the Retail Drive location and are currently working with the CFA owner to try and identify site improvements to potentially lessen the impacts on drivers,” Wake Forest said in a release.

