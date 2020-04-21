Knightdale chicken sale starts early after huge crowd show up hours ahead of time

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) – Forty pounds of chicken for $40 is a pretty good deal and if you were lucky enough to show up early in Knightdale Tuesday you may have been able to take advantage of the deal.

A chicken sale that caused traffic backups and closed down roads outside the State Farmers Market in Raleigh last week came back to Wake County this morning.

Hundreds lined up hours ahead of time to get a good deal on fresh chicken in Knightdale Tuesday (Jamiese Price/CBS 17)

Hundreds lined up hours ahead of time to get a good deal on fresh chicken in Knightdale Tuesday (Jamiese Price/CBS 17)

Hundreds lined up hours ahead of time to get a good deal on fresh chicken in Knightdale Tuesday (Jamiese Price/CBS 17)

Hundreds lined up hours ahead of time to get a good deal on fresh chicken in Knightdale Tuesday (Jamiese Price/CBS 17)

Hundreds lined up hours ahead of time to get a good deal on fresh chicken in Knightdale Tuesday (Jamiese Price/CBS 17)

The chicken sale at Knightdale High School was scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. However, due to the crowd size House of Raeford Farms associates began selling chicken shortly before 8 a.m.

Workers at the site told CBS 17 around 9 a.m. that if you weren’t already in line then you shouldn’t come because they’d likely run out of chicken. The employee said they weren’t sure they even had enough chicken for the people who were already there.

People began lining up in their vehicles before 6 a.m. for what was supposed to be a 9 a.m. sale.

Employees said they brought about 75,000 pounds of chicken with them. They said they don’t have any way of determining how much chicken they need to bring – they simply estimate because they have no idea how many people will show up to each sale.

More headlines from CBS17.com: