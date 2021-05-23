Child among 3 displaced after Wake County house fire near Holly Springs

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people including a child were displaced after a Wake County home was destroyed by a fire Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The incident was reported late Sunday afternoon south of Holly Springs in the 7000 block of Moonlit Drive, according to Holly Springs Fire Chief LeRoy Smith.

No one was injured in the blaze at the home, which was fully engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived.

Damages are estimated at $45,000, Smith said. A child and two adults were displaced from the house following the fire, according to Smith.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The home is in a neighborhood off Piney Grove-Wilbon Road, west of Fuquay-Varina.