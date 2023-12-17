APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A dozen Apex firefighters rescued a child and three adults from a flooded car on a road Sunday night, officials said.

The call came in around 9 p.m. at 2232 Richardson Road, which is south of Olive Chapel Road, according to Lawrence Carter, a battalion chief with the Apex Fire Department.

Carter said the driver of a car went around a barricade and the car was “swamped” by floodwaters from Beaver Creek.

“It floods there when we have rain like today,” Carter said.

The water rescue team deployed a raft to the car and rescued the group, who remained inside the car until the rescuers arrived, he said.

Carter said no one was injured.

The road barricade was still up when fire crews arrived, he added. The entire rescue took about 20 minutes.

The driver of the car was headed south on Richardson Road when the car ended up in the floodwaters.