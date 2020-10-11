Child dies after being hit by truck in Holly Springs neighborhood

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — A child died after being hit by a truck in a Holly Springs neighborhood Saturday evening, officials say.

The incident was reported at 6:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Carolina Town Lane, according to Holly Springs Fire Chief LeRoy Smith.

The child was taken by Wake EMS to WakeMed in Raleigh for treatment but later died.

Relatives of the child have been notified.

Officials said that Holly Springs police are investigating the incident, which happened in the Holly Glen neighborhood off Avent Ferry Road.

Police have crime scene tape up blocking Carolina Town Lane Saturday night.

