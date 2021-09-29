Child escapes kidnapping attempt while walking to school on Ridge Road in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A child walking to Martin Magnet Middle School on Wednesday escaped when a man tried to grab him along Ridge Road, a letter from the school’s principal said.

Principal Marla Mondora sent the email to parents saying the student was walking to the school when an older white male in a red pickup truck approached him.

The older man got out of the truck and tried to grab the student.

“I’m relieved to report that the student escaped, ran to school for assistance and is safe with family now,” Mondora letter said.

The Raleigh Police Department and Wake County Sheriff’s Office responded.

Eric Curry with the sheriff’s office said there will be an increased presence of deputies at the school Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning, which was the district’s request.

The principal released the following tips for children: