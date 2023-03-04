RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A child was hit by a car in Wake County just outside Raleigh Friday night, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

The incident was reported just after 10 p.m. along the 5700 block of Buffaloe Road near Foxhall Village Road, officials said.

The driver of a car collided with a juvenile, a trooper said. The child suffered injuries but officials did not say how serious the injuries were.

The driver of the car remained at the scene after the wreck, troopers said.

At least six law enforcement officers were at the scene Friday night and one direction of Buffaloe Road was closed.

The area of the crash was in northeast Raleigh about a mile west of Interstate 540.