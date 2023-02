RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A child was hit by a vehicle on Wednesday night in Raleigh, police said.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m., the Raleigh Police Department said a child was hit by a vehicle on Six Forks and East Millbrook roads in Raleigh.

Police said the child has non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no information on whether the road is closed.

No other information was available.

CBS 17 is sending a crew to the scene. Check back for updates.