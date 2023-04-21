RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say a child in north Raleigh was hospitalized after accidentally shooting themselves.

The Raleigh Police Department said Friday that officers responded to a call in the 6600 block of Johnsdale Road near Millbrook Exchange Park at about 8:25 p.m. Thursday.

Officers say they determined a juvenile suffered an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound. The child was hospitalized with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Officers did not specify the child’s name, age or gender.

The investigation is ongoing.