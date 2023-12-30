RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A child was injured — but not by gunfire — when shots were fired in southeast Raleigh late Saturday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported just after 5:35 p.m. at 3111 Redman Court, in the Magnolia House Apartments complex off Rock Quarry Road in far southeast Raleigh, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

No one was hit by gunshots that were fired at the time, a police officer at the scene told CBS 17.

However, a child was “hit by something” and was injured.

Police said the child was not shot, but they are investigating to learn what hit the child.

Several police officers and squad cars were still at the scene in the parking lot of the apartments after 6 p.m.

No other information was available including the severity of the child’s injuries.