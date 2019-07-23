Child injured in crash on Louisburg Road has ‘improved,’ police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – One of the cars in a two-vehicle wreck that seriously injured a child Monday was traveling about 35 mph at the time of the impact, according to a report released Tuesday by Raleigh police.

The child’s condition has improved, police said Tuesday. They said Monday that the child hurt was “not doing well.”

A 2014 Ford sedan was heading north on Leland Drive just after 8 a.m. when it collided with a 2016 Acura passenger vehicle.

The Acura, which was traveling west on Louisburg Road, was traveling at about 10 mph, the report said.

The child was in a child restraint seat at the time of the collision, the report says. A side airbag deployed by the child’s seat.

The Ford was estimated to have traveled a bit more than 100 feet after the collision, the report said.

Drugs or alcohol are not suspected to be a factor in the crash, the report says.

