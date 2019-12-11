Child OK after being hit by vehicle at Raleigh elementary school

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A child is OK after they were hit by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon at a Raleigh elementary school.

Images from the scene at River Bend Elementary show a damaged vehicle.

A child was hit but is said to be OK.

Police say the building’s structure saved the boy.

River Bend is located on Perry Creek Road near the intersection of Highway 401 and Interstate-540.

Provided to CBS 17

