Child seriously injured in crash on Louisburg Road in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A child was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning on Louisburg Road, Raleigh police said.

The accident happened around 8 a.m. near the intersection of Louisburg Road and Leland Drive.

The child injured is “not doing well,” police said.

One lane of Louisburg Road and of Leland Drive remains closed while the investigation is conducted.

