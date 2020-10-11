Child taken to hospital after being hit by truck in Holly Springs

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — A child was taken to a hospital as a trauma call after being hit by a truck in a Holly Springs neighborhood Saturday evening, officials say.

The incident was reported at 6:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Carolina Town Lane, according to Holly Springs Fire Chief LeRoy Smith.

The child was taken by Wake EMS to WakeMed in Raleigh for treatment, Smith said.

The condition of the child is not known.

Smith said that Holly Springs police are investigating the incident, which happened in a neighborhood off Avent Ferry Road near Holly Springs High School.

