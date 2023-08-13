RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fear, confusion, and loneliness are just a few of the emotions a child may experience when a parent is fighting cancer, but a program called KidsCAN! offers education and support.

Now, a change made during the pandemic is enabling more children to benefit from the program.

When Laurel Engel was 10 years old, her dad was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Not only did she worry about him, but she had a lot of questions about his illness and treatment.

“What is chemo — what does that even mean?” she recalled wondering. “I wanted to know what a pancreas was,” Engel said. “They were starting this new program called “KidsCAN!” and my parents wanted to sign me up.”

Twenty-one years ago, Engel was in the first group of children to participate in KidsCAN! at UNC Rex Hospital. The program, which was started by the Holt Brothers, helps children of parents with cancer understand the disease and treatments and connects them with other children in similar situations.

“When you’re in KidsCAN! you’re in that kidsCAN! family,” explained Engel. “I truly felt that.”

The experience meant so much to her that she made KidsCAN! her career. She’s the program’s Clinical Coordinator at UNC Rex Hospital, the same hospital that treated her dad two decades earlier.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, groups of elementary, middle, and high school students meet virtually; each child is given an activity to do at home, which Engel says allows more kids to participate.

“Wake County is already really big, but because we’ve been virtual, we’ve been able to serve families in other counties as well,” she noted.

She says the virtual format also makes life easier for parents dealing with the effects of their illness. “If they’re not feeling so great after treatment, they’re not having to drive somewhere and bring the kids,” she said.

Families do get together for activities, giving children and parents a chance to have fun and build bonds with other families who understand what they’re going through. Engel knows these bonds can last a long time.

“Even after my dad died after his battle with pancreatic cancer, KidsCAN! still connected with my family,” she remembered. “And was a soft space to land, just to reconnect with those familiar faces who had been such a big part of our family’s story.”

According to the Holt Brothers Foundation website, there are KidsCAN! programs at UNC Rex and Duke Cancer Centers in the Triangle. There is also a program in Alamance County and one in St. Louis, Missouri.