RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Get ready for some chills and thrills all while getting a car wash.

Just in time for Halloween, a haunted car wash is returning to Raleigh.

This is happening at the Splash Car Wash on Ten Ten Road and Highway 401 from October 28th through the 31st from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The car wash will become a “Night of Nightmares” with clowns, zombies, ghostly graveyards and even a haunted swamp shack.

It will cost you $25.

