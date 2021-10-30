Chimney fire spreads in Wake County home north of Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A homeowner will likely be displaced after a fire around a chimney in a Wake County home spread to the attic and crawl space Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The incident was reported just before 4:20 p.m. at a single-family home at 11008 Leesville Road, which is just outside Raleigh north of Interstate 540.

Raleigh fire officials said they are not sure how the fire started. The homeowner was not building a fire in the fireplace at the time.

One man was at home when the fire started and he was not injured.

Raleigh fire battalion chief Ian Toms said damage to the home would mean the homeowner will likely be displaced by the fire.

No first responders were injured in the incident.