CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — On Sunday, the Chinese Lantern Festival in Cary announced they will be closed due to severe weather.

A flood watch was issued for central North Carolina Sunday morning and will extend into Sunday night.

Rain totals will range from two to three inches across central North Carolina along with wind gusts up to 45 mph.

The Chinese Lantern Festival at Koka Booth Amphitheatre will close on Sunday.

“Due to the current weather conditions the NC Chinese Lantern Festival will be closed tonight, Sunday, December 17th. The festival will reopen tomorrow from 6-10 pm,” the amphitheatre stated in a press release. “Tickets are currently available for all remaining nights. Tickets purchased for tonight will be honored any other night of the festival.”

The Chinese Lantern Festival will end Jan. 14, 2024.