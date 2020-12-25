Christmas Day plans change for a lot families in the Triangle due to pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– The pandemic has halted a lot of holiday traditions this year and because of that, a lot of families in the Triangle have made adjustments.

“We are cooking but we are not having anyone over. I’m almost scared to go in there,” mentioned Renee Thomas.

Instead of the traditional Christmas morning breakfast at home, Thomas and her husband decided to do something different this year.

They made a breakfast run at Waffle House. A lot of people had the same idea.

“As far as getting up and getting breakfast. It just isn’t there anymore,” said Dionte O’Neal as he stood outside of Waffle House.

For many, plans have changed this year.

“It’s very different. You just got to talk to your close family members virtually. You can’t see whoever personally,” O’Neal said.

Despite missing church service, Heidi Zeck and her family kept at least one tradition.

‘We didn’t get to go to church. We kept our tradition of going to a movie on Christmas which is nice but we had to make it earlier than normal because of the curfew,” she explained.

They were one of the first ones to see Wonder Woman 1984 at the Cinemark Raleigh Grande theater on Christmas.

“There is not much different this year. We always go to the movies on Christmas day. We have family over. Our son is over,” said Ben Starr, as he stood next to wife and son at concessions.

As for the Thomas family, they said they ruled out all Christmas Day plans.

“We usually go to the movies. Go to the movies, hang out. Not this year,” Thomas stated.

The families CBS 17 spoke to that were able to keep some of their traditions said the biggest key this year is to make sure they are safe.