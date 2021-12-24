Christmas Eve 2021 means last-minute traveling and COVID-19 testing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Christmas Eve meant a last-minute rush for travelers, shoppers, and people getting tested for COVID-19.

Amid a spike in the coronavirus, which is once again threatening holiday plans in 2021, CBS 17 found a long line of cars at the largest testing site open in the Triangle Friday.

The site, opened by MAKO Medical to keep up with heavy demand, saw a constant stream of people on a day where most of the region’s large, permanent testing sites were closed.

Some testing sites will be open on Christmas Day. Click here for the list.

Among them, Anita, from central North Carolina, who wanted to get her daughter tested after she woke up with a sore throat.

“We’re trying to get to South Carolina, we’d hoped to get there yesterday,” Anita told CBS 17’s Sean Cudahy. “We can’t go to our families not knowing (if she’s positive) so that’s what we’re trying to do.”

For those who were able to travel, Friday was a good day to fly.

CBS 17 found fairly quiet conditions at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Christmas Eve night, with many people having traveled earlier in the week.

TSA passenger data shows the agency screened more than 2.1 million people at checkpoints across the country Thursday – up 158 percent compared to 2020 levels.

Quilma Perdomo arrived at RDU Friday evening to visit family in North Carolina, a year after she was not able to be with those family members for the holidays.

Perdomo spoke about her thoughts on COVID-19?

“A little concerned,” Perdomo said. “But if you do what you have to do – wear your mask, use your hand sanitizer, keep your distance — it should be fine.”

As of Friday evening, there were multiple flights on the arrivals and departures board at RDU displaying “canceled” or “delayed.” But not a large number of flights were impacted, during a holiday season in which some airlines are having to cancel a large number of flights due to COVID-19 quarantines or staffing problems.

Letaye Studwood, visiting family in North Carolina from New York, was glad she had a smooth trip to the region.

“My flight was on time, we landed early, I have no complaints,” she said.