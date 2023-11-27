RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The holidays are in full swing and Christmas lighting companies in the Triangle say they’re busier than ever.

CBS 17 caught up with Wonderly Lights in Raleigh on Monday as crews worked to put lights on a home.

Owner, Richard Cohen says it’s their busiest time of the year.

On the days between Thanksgiving and Christmas, you can find Cohen and his crew going from home to home putting up Christmas lights.

“I think the best designs are the ones where again we have the ability to add the greenery and bring the lights down to the ground, put in some trees or some bushes. I love when we do that,” said Cohen.

It’s a long, well thought out process. Lights on the homes are custom-designed and then crews have to work on putting them up.

“It really depends on the house. The more complicated the roof line is it can be a full-day job,” said Cohen.

His favorite part is watching it all come together.

“I like the immediate happiness of the customer when they come out and see the house,” said Cohen. “You bring the customer out and they take a look at it and they’re always happy because they see the result.”

Cohen says his best advice to anyone looking to put up lights on their home this year is to book your time slots early.

Around this time of year, they fill up quickly.