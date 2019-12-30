Christmas tree goes up in flames inside north Raleigh home

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A nearby candle caused a fire that sent a Christmas tree up in flames in a north Raleigh home on Monday afternoon, officials said.

The incident was reported around 4:45 p.m. inside a home in the 3000 block of Dahlgreen Road, which is in a neighborhood just north of I-540 near Litchford Road and Durant Road.

A candle near the tree caused the Christmas tree to catch fire while the family was home, fire officials said.

The family managed to get out, but the room containing the Christmas tree was heavily damaged by fire.

A firefighter fell in the house while fighting the blaze. That firefighter was taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution, according to officials.

No one else was injured.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now