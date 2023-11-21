RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With the Thanksgiving holiday just a few days away, a lot of families are thinking about heading out to get a Christmas tree soon. But this year, you need to be prepared to pay more.

“Even before we opened up, people were calling to ask for trees,” Brad Barick, the owner of Back Achers Farm in Raleigh, said.

It was a busy start to the season, something Barick expects to continue despite the prices of the trees going up again.

“Prices have gone up another probably, close to 10-12%, if not more on some of the trees,” he explained. “The smaller trees did not go up as much, the taller trees probably went up 20-30%.”

If you’re wondering how many more dollars out of your pocket that is, Barick says: “It depends on the size of the tree, but I would say anywhere from $5 to probably $75 on the big trees.”

Barick says he’s seen more and more families coming back to the farm despite the additional costs, with some even making the experience a holiday tradition.

“We’ve had families coming out here for as much as 35-36 years, they’re bringing their kids and their grandkids, third generations are coming out now, too,” Barick said.

With dozens of trees already off the lot, Barick says he expects to sell between 250 and 300 trees before the Christmas holiday.