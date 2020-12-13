Christmas tree shortage is real as lots sell out across Triangle, country

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’re still thinking of getting a real Christmas tree this year, you may be out of luck.

They’re sold out at places across the nation and in the Triangle.

“There’s nothing like that pine smell,” said Tellis Bolden.

Bolden brought his family to the Jordan Lake Christmas Tree Farm to find their own tree, but they had no luck as the trees were completely sold out.

“With the experience for our kids, we wanted the experience of seeing the tree in the tree farm,” said his wife Alicia Bolden.

“We are disappointed,” said Tellis Bolden.

Farm co-owner Byron May said this year the demand was high and the supply was low.

He said they sold out faster than they ever have in their 26 years of business. They knew early on their grower couldn’t supply the amount they wanted.

It’s not just a problem at their farm. The tree shortages are across the Triangle and country.

“The most disappointing thing is just not having enough trees, for anybody, but especially those folks that made a tradition in coming out to our farm,” said May.

“We’re happy that we were able to open and that people came out. I think they really enjoyed being outside and being on the farm. It’s just a different year in so many ways,” May added.

They’re still providing other entertainment, like donuts, a gift shop, wreaths, spaces for photos and this year: photos with Santa Claus.

Santa said after 2020 so far, we all deserve a merry Christmas with real trees or not.

“This Christmas is going to be very special for a lot of people,” said Santa.

The farm owners said it will likely take a year or two to bounce back from the tree shortage and get back to regular supply. North Carolina is one of the top Christmas tree producers in the country, so it could have a negative effect on the economy.