RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Local church leaders led the community through group prayer at Southeast Raleigh High School on Sunday.

The gathering Sunday was a call to action for healing nearly a week after a school brawl that spiraled into the stabbing death of 15-year-old Delvin Ferrell.

“The first part of the solution was gathering us here together and to let the community know we the clergy are here together. We’re unified together,” said Mitchell Summerfield, senior pastor at Word of God Fellowship.

People first gathered at Word of God Fellowship, then silently marched to the high school. Worshippers said it’s important for the community to show up for grieving neighbors, students, and families.

“We know that as a church community, we have to pray our way through the situation, but it also takes feet on the ground and a plan,” said Terry Harris.

Harris said it was especially important for her because she has a granddaughter currently in middle school.

At Southeast Raleigh High School, educators called for the entire community to work together to move forward. City officials attended the event in solidarity with the church leaders’ call to action.

“The healing process has to start, so our students feel hope. I was very excited to see them leading the procession, because they’re the ones who are really going to make a difference, and they need to see that we’re supporting them every step of the way,” said Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson.