RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With just 10 days to go until Halloween, holiday festivities are happening across the Triangle, including the popular official Halloween Bar Crawl in Glenwood South.

In its eighth year, the annual event brought crowds of people to the area Saturday night.

Halloween costumes filled Glenwood Avenue for the start of the event, everything from the Mona Lisa to popular characters from horror films.

“They put on some pretty good events and we enjoy it. It’s kind of like a free-for-all. They put on whatever bar you want to go to on a map and you’ll hit them up, have a few drinks on their specials and keep it pushing,” said Chris Flaim, who says he’s participated in the bar crawl the last several years.

Visitors can buy tickets to get discounted drinks, cover charges waived and other perks. Nearly a dozen bars and clubs in Glenwood South are participating this year, with hopes these types of events can bring a big boost.

“After COVID, I mean, the bars need this, the people need this, the city needs this, and I couldn’t wish anything better for the establishments, the city,” Flaim said.

The popular event comes as some concerns about safety persist in the area. Despite this, those taking part in the bar crawl say they’re continually drawn to the vibrant atmosphere.

“It’s really hot and popping now, and I mean, where else are you going to be in North Carolina?” said Flaim.

If you couldn’t make it out to the event this weekend, the bar crawl will continue next weekend on both Friday and Saturday.