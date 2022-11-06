RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It was an early start for the roughly 6,000 runners and walkers taking part in Sunday’s “City of Oaks Marathon.”

Organizers say roughly 6,000 people participated this year.

A CBS 17 crew talked with a few runners shortly after they crossed the finish line and they say the larger-than-normal turnout stood out to them.

“It is one of the bigger races and it feels like the whole city comes out to cheer you on,” said Danika Mills.

“This is a very big race and it was a lot of good times because you have the bands playing, people cheering almost through the whole 13.1 miles,” Victor Harding said.

(Al Currie/CBS 17)

Marathon CEO Charlie Mercer believes the Triangle’s growth is a big reason for that.

He says because of the growth, they had to increase staffing and patrols for the race.

“We had a lot of course monitors. We had a lot last year, we had even more police officers out there this year than last year,” Mercer said.

Organizers say they’ll reach out to runners and ask for their input as they plan for next year and they say they’re not afraid to see even more people signing up in the future.

“Right now, there’s no limit. We can go above 6,000 so we hope we can keep building on that in the future until we’re told to stop,” Mercer said.