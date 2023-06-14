RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh City Council officially adopted its fiscal budget for 2024, allocating $1.6 billion worth of funds for various community interests.

The adopted budget, which is set to take effect on July 1, will guide the city’s operations for the upcoming fiscal year. It also includes a general fund with a total operating budget of $647.2 million.

Highlights from the newly approved budget include the following

$32.9 million to the creation of affordable housing options, rental development, low-income tax credits, and programming to prevent homelessness and serve people who are unsheltered.

$150,000 to the creation of the E-bike incentive program pilot.

Increase in hourly pay for school crossing guards from $11 per hour to $15.66 per hour.

$500,000 to address leap-frogging issues in public safety departments and fund a $300,000 classification and compensation study.

Funding to support a re-organizational effort in the Human Resources Department.

$1.5 million in funding for the Raleigh Fire Department.

More than $490 million in capital investments in water, stormwater, convention center/Martin Marietta Performing Arts Center, parks maintenance, technology, and general public improvements, affordable housing and transportation.

City officials say the budgeting process included multiple opportunities for feedback from the public, including focus group sessions, an online survey and public hearings so residents can voice their input.