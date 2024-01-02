RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh city leaders unanimously approved the $20 million purchase of the old DMV headquarters site.

Now, the real work begins.

But it’ll be a while before anything with the building changes.

City officials told CBS 17 they hope to close on the site in March.

Then, they have to spend about $3 million to clean up asbestos, lead, and whatever else they find inside.

But leaders have high hopes for what the site can achieve.

Sitting on nearly six acres of land off of New Bern Avenue, the old DMV headquarters in Raleigh will be something new.

“This could be a game changer. Really, what I’m looking for is a way we support the community, really build out there what the community wants and needs,” said Mayor Mary Ann Baldwin.

That’s one of the reasons city leaders unanimously agreed Tuesday to spend over $23 million to take over the facility.

The American Rescue Plan Act funds will let them purchase it, revamp it, and make a difference in the community.

“It will contain affordable housing. That will be an important component of this,” said Baldwin. “People mentioned there is a food desert. How do we address that? We know there’s a need for day care. So how do we make people’s lives easier?”

City officials are now working to get a project group together, to find out exactly what people in the community want.

That group will be made up of members from the community, officials are working to improve.

“We’re seeking out folks who have strong connections to New Bern avenue corridor. We’re asking for 2nd and 3rd generation Raleigh natives, especially those with institutional knowledge or family members who are displaced as a result of different urban renewal,” explained Tiesha Hinton, with the Office of Community Engagement.

Leaders know it’s going to take a while before this vision becomes a reality, so they’re doing what they can as soon as possible.

“If there’s anything we can do in the interim to active [the site] and make it a place that is not just a ditch or a building with a fence around it for the next two or three years,” said Councilmember Jonathan Melton.

“[We could do] a Saturday vendor market, or just different ways to interact with the site, to get ideas from the community about what we could do,” added Hinton.

The facility is across from the Tarboro Community Center, which is also set to be renovated.

The new site will also be a stop on the BRT line.

The public engagement period goes until December 2024.