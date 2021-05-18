City of Raleigh budget proposal includes property tax increase to cover affordable housing bond

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The budget recommended for the City of Raleigh for the 2022 fiscal year will include a property tax increase — most of which is to cover an affordable housing bond passed by voters, a news release from the city said.

The budget, put forward by city manager Marchell Adams-David, is just over $1 billion. It includes a 1.78-cent increase to the city’s property tax. All but 1 cent would go toward the $80 million housing bond. There was a request for 1 cent of the increase to be set aside for parks maintenance, the release said.

Among the highlights is creating a Parks and Greenway Patrol Unit that includes six dedicated sworn officers and a sergeant.

The budget proposal also features increasing the living wage rate for full-time city employees to just north of $36,000. It would also call for annual merit increases to general and public safety open-range employees.

Funds would also be used to elevate the Department of Equity and Inclusion, fund a citywide minority, woman, and business enterprise disparity study, and the creation of a community engagement office, the release said.

A public hearing on the budget proposal is scheduled for June 1 at 7 p.m. The budget must be adopted by July 1.