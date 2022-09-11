RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Raleigh says it’s in the final stages of purchasing land near Western Boulevard and Hillsborough Street for future affordable housing.

The city council just authorized the purchase and the city’s housing department tells CBS 17 it will soon start looking for a developer to build the homes.

The department says it’ll use the federal low income housing tax credit program to pay for a large portion of the housing and it promises affordability for 30 years.

With the city owning the property, housing programs administrator Erika Brandt says it will help keep the housing affordable for even longer.

“It’s going to be a very desirable place to build and to live. So those areas are going to experience even greater cost increases. So by acting now kind of in the early stages to preserve that that land for affordable housing, we’re hoping to kind of get ahead of the curve a little bit and preserve more affordability,” Brandt said.

City officials say they’re spending more than $1.5 million on this project and its being funded by the 2020 affordable housing bond.

They’re hoping to buy more land in the future to create more housing.