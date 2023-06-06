RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Raleigh is officially buying the state’s old DMV headquarters with plans for building affordable housing and other projects.

The Council of State approved the $20 million sale in its meeting Tuesday morning.

The old building has been vacant since the DMV moved its headquarters to Rocky Mount in 2019. The property was appraised at $13 million but Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin says the city made a higher bid to secure the property and have a say in what happens there. She said the city wants people in the community to be involved in what’s next in the process.

“We will honor the historic African-American nature of this community,” Baldwin said. “We’re going to go into the community and see what they want to see as well.”

DMV commissioner Wayne Goodwin tells CBS 17 he is thankful to see the land go to a good purpose.

“It certainly shows its seriousness in waiting to obtain and put that property to its best use,” Goodwin said.

The mayor tells CBS 17 there is no set time for when the project will be done.