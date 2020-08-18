City of Raleigh cancels several events through end of year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The city of Raleigh is now canceling several events through at least the end of the year.

The city had already decided to cancel events through the end of October and now they’re extending that.

The decision now cancels all festivals, road races, and parades through at least the end of the year.

That includes events like Brewgaloo, the Raleigh Tamale Festival, and the Triangle Run/Walk for Autism.

The city says small events, like block parties, will be able to go on.

“Not necessarily programming and festival environments, just open space where neighborhoods can go out that might have not a lot of open space, they can come and do a block party and be able to spread out a little bit,” said Derrick Remer with the office of emergency management and special events.

On Tuesday, the Greater Raleigh Merchants Association and Shop Local Raleigh asked for the city to not cancel all outdoor events.

In a letter, they said, “Working together we can safely achieve great things for our businesses and citizens. We are coming to you wanting to have these conversations and see what we might be able to do before we close the door on our community.”

The city’s special events spokesperson said by canceling events months ahead of time, it allows organizers to reschedule and explore other options, like virtual ones.