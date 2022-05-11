RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A Raleigh hotel was deemed an unsafe building by the city.

It is located on New Bern Avenue.

The City of Raleigh posted the notice on the front doors, and now those staying there are forced to pack their bags.

Inspectors found numerous safety violations, including missing smoke alarms, missing carbon monoxide detectors, and broken emergency lights, according to city officials.

The city stated the owner has 30 days to address the violations.

Some people staying at the hotel shared that they don’t know where they will go now.

The city said it has reached out to Wake County to see about help for those who are displaced.