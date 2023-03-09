RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In just a few days, many will gather for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Raleigh.

It’s the first big parade in the city since tragedy struck during last year’s Christmas Parade, and the City of Raleigh has new rules and regulations in place.

It was just a few months ago when a young girl lost her life while performing in the Raleigh Christmas Parade.

With that comes some changes in an effort to improve safety for all.

“It was an awful tragedy, and anything that can be done to prevent it from happening again, that sounds good,” said Allie Spainhour, who spent part of her Thursday walking in downtown Raleigh.

The City of Raleigh’s new rules are part of an effort to prevent something like that from happening again.

Here are those new rules:

All parade drivers must be at least 21 years old

Minors in the parade must have adequate adult supervision

Limiting passengers in parade vehicles

Organizers must affirm they’re complying with safety requirements

The safety requirements are as follows:

Parade vehicles must have a current and valid license plate

The driver must have a valid license for the class and type of vehicle they are driving in the parade

All parade vehicles must have automobile liability coverage

“It’s good to hear that they are taking the steps needed to make sure that everybody involved with the parade stays safe and that those that are driving have the needed requirements in place,” said Spainhour.

Some think the new rules and regulations will help, though some are still taking their own precautions.

“I think I would be further back this time,” said Frank Johnson, who lives in Fuquay Varina. “I used to go to parades as a child and we would line up right there and they threw candy to us, but now I think I would rather be further back from the vehicles.”

The parade starts at 10 a.m. Saturday at Lane and Wilmington streets.

