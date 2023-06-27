RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – New rules are going into effect this week for exotic animal owners. People will have to register certain types of animals, including venomous snakes like the one on the loose in a Raleigh neighborhood two summers ago.

The City of Raleigh’s exotic animal ordinance passed last summer went into effect in September. It bans dangerous animals like lions, primates, venomous snakes that can cause death or serious injury, as well as crossbreeds of listed animals.

People who already owned the animals are grandfathered in, but as of July 1 will have to register them with Raleigh Police Department’s animal control unit and pay a fee.

Dr. Tara Harrison, an associate professor of Zoo and Exotic Animal Medicine at NC State’s College of Veterinary Medicine, said once every couple of months, she treats a privately owned animal from the list, such as primates.

She said often owners don’t know how to properly care for them.

“Most people know how to take care of a dog, you know how to take care of a cat, but when you start getting into some of these different species, the information they may get, especially online, may not be accurate,” Dr. Harrison said.

The registration requires a description and photograph of each animal registered, proof of ownership and liability insurance and that the owner immediately report an escape.

While people can keep dangerous animals under the ordinance, Dr. Harrison said it doesn’t mean it’s a good idea. She believes the ordinance will cause people to think about the ramifications of the animal they own.

“This is a way to help people make maybe better decisions in acquiring animals, and hopefully overall improve the care and the husbandry of these animals, and also the safety of residents in the area,” Dr. Harrison said.

Zoos, educational institutions and vets providing medical treatment are some places exempt from the ban. The registration form opens on the city’s website on July 1. There is a $500 fine per animal for failing to register.