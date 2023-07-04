RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – For the second year, the City of Raleigh’s annual Fourth of July celebration and fireworks show will be held at Dorothea Dix Park.

It’s an event many people look forward to. About 15,000-20,000 people are expected to attend the festivities to celebrate Independence Day.

At the same time, Raleigh city leaders and Dix Park officials were celebrating their dreams coming true.

“I think this has always been a very ambitious project. It’s kind of a miracle that we had 300 acres right next to downtown, that that land was preserved, that the city bought it. They were able to work with the state and that we’ve made the progress that we have,” said Janet Cowell, the President and CEO of the Dix Park Conservancy.

In less than a decade, Cowell said they have accomplished quite a bit.

The Dreamville Festival, with the largest crowd ever in 2023, the annual Independence Day celebrations, an Intertribal Pow Wow, and so many other events, call Dix Park home.



“This is the Central Park of Raleigh. This is the living room where people can gather and celebrate and create memories,” said Cowell.

And it’s just the beginning. Construction on the Gibson Play Plaza will be completed in early 2025.



Officials told CBS 17 that the nearly 20 acres of space with playgrounds, fountains and gardens will be a game changer.

“You’ll see some major cultural institutions. So right now, we’re starting to put art in the park. But you’ll see more theater, more music, more partnerships. Food and concessions,” said Cowell.

Phase One of the Dix Park Master Plan also includes the creation of a land bridge over Western Boulevard, and the construction of a multi-use path to connect Rocky Branch to the Walnut Creek Greenway.

With each addition and phase, and with input from the community, leaders believe they can create America’s next great public park.

“How can this park be a park for everyone? How do we kind of incorporate needs and wants from everyone in the community?” explained Joseph Voska, the Program Supervisor for Dix Park.

“[It will be] a destination park that is meant to be regional and even of statewide significance,” added Cowell.