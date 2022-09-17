RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Raleigh’s Fire Station No. 22 has a new facility equipped to help decrease the risk of cancer in firefighters.

The new 15,750 square-foot, $9 million location at 10050 Durant Road houses the Raleigh Fire Department’s hazard material unit, according to fire officials.

They say the station houses a fire engine with four firefighters and an aerial ladder with four firefighters who serve as Hazmat technicians.

The crews provide services to North Raleigh.

(Raleigh Fire Department)

Fire officials say the new location features a private patient evaluation room, an exercise room and firefighter living quarters with an open-concept kitchen, dining room and dayroom that opens to a patio.

They say the living quarters also features gender-friendly separate hygiene and sleeping facilities for men and women.

The station is also equipped to help decrease the risk of cancer in firefighters, helping them decontaminate after responding to a call.

Here’s how it works — when firefighters come back to the station, they transition from the “hot zone” of the call site to the “cold zone” of the station living quarters.

They undergo the following steps:

Remove contaminated gear at the fire scene and store them in hazmat bags

Wipe off as much soot and debris as possible on site

Fire apparatus diesel exhaust is captured when entering the building and vented to the exterior

Bring gear through the station’s apparatus bay straight into the decontamination room — officials say this room has a commercial washer extractor and large cabinet dryer specially programmed to clean the gear without damaging it

Firefighters go directly to the decontamination showers before entering the “cold zone”/living area of the station

Fire Station No. 22 was originally built in 1998 in it’s old location, 9350 Durant Road. It closed in February of 2019 for a planned expansion of the nearby railroad crossing, according to fire officials.

It was then that the City of Raleigh decided to build the new facility for the station.

While the station was under construction, it temporarily operated out of the City of Raleigh’s water treatment plant on Falls of Neuse Road.

Anyone needing to visit the new building can enter the lobby using a covered doorway, where they can seek medical attention in the patient evaluation room or speak with station staff, officials say.