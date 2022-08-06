RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Raleigh held an affordable housing event Saturday morning to provide information about housing programs and resources.

The effort comes as the city works to meet their goal of creating 5,700 affordable housing units by 2026.

The Affordable Housing Open House was held at John Chavis Memorial Park Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Organizers say attendees received information about affordable rental housing, down payment assistance, home repairs, neighborhood revitalization and more.

They also met community partners that provide emergency shelter, homelessness and rapid rehousing and other public services, according to a release.

It says there were activities for children as well.

Click here for a list of housing resources through the City of Raleigh.