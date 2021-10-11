City of Raleigh hosting panel discussion on importance of diversity, inclusion in art

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A virtual panel discussion being held Monday night titled “A Collection of Changes,” and hosted by the City of Raleigh, will look at the importance of diversity and inclusion in art collections and exhibits.

A panel of art experts will discuss the issues in a Zoom meeting at 7 p.m.

According to a release for the event, the experts “will consider how to ensure achieving measures of equity is beneficial to the artists while enriching the institutions.”

The discussion will be moderated by the founder of The Black on Black Project, Michael S. Williams.

Featured panelists include:

Linda Dougherty | Chief Curator & Curator of Contemporary Art at North Carolina Museum of Art

Jonell Logan | Independent Curator and Creative Director at McColl Center for Art + Innovation

Marshall Price | Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art at Nasher Museum of Art

Lakeshia Reid | Artist and Owner of 311 Gallery

Stacy Bloom Rexrode | Artist and Curator for the City of Raleigh

William Paul Thomas | Artist, Independent Curator, and Educator

You can join the meeting using Zoom or call 1-301-715-8592. The meeting ID is 890 2634 9808.