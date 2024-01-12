RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The City of Raleigh continues to take steps toward enhancing parade safety.

City officials told parade organizers Thursday afternoon that they’re lifting a hold on entry applications. At this point, they’re only considering applications for “non-motorized parades that do not include movement of any vehicles, floats, or similar elements.”

Parade organizers told CBS17 News that it comes after they met with city officials on Thursday to continue the ongoing conversation and discuss guidelines for motor vehicles. They’re concerns that have become more prominent after the death of 11-year-old Hailey Brooks, who was struck by a vehicle during Raleigh’s Christmas Parade in 2022.

Former councilman, John Odom, who helped organize the Christmas Parade for 28 years, said he and others are disappointed the city has not given a timeline or come to a conclusion sooner. Odom said parades have a way of bringing the whole city together and protocols should have been settled long ago.

Odom said parade organizers were presented with a list of about 30 recommendations for safety guidelines that included drivers being at least 25 years and older.

As organizers prepare for Raleigh’s Saint Patrick’s Day Parade in March, the City of Raleigh shared this statement: “We’re actively doing benchmarking and connecting with other cities and organizations across the state and country to see what restrictions they may have in place around vehicles in parades. The health, safety, and welfare of our community remain of the utmost importance as we determine how to move forward with parades.”

Joey Stansbury with Wake Citizens Coalition said the wait for a resolution continues to leave parade organizers frustrated and confused—especially since some of these events take months to organize. He said, “Like any large-scale event with the City of Raleigh, if Raleigh cannot provide a set of rules or standards to follow, then it leaves people guessing and unable to move forward with these events.” Stansbury continued, “It was very unfortunate and tragic what happened in 2022, but I think this can be done well and safe, and I think Raleigh had a knee-jerk reaction. Raleigh can put in certain safeguards and this can be done well.”

City staff let parade organizers know they do not have a definitive timeline, but also said over the next weeks and months that they plan to work to produce and revise safety guidelines and protocols. They said the aim is “to facilitate the eventual resumption of ‘traditional’ parades.”