RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With lots of new development comes rezoning concerns in the City of Raleigh.

Monday’s Job Alert is called the Rezoning Community Connector Program. It is through the Planning and Development department with the City of Raleigh.

There are openings in three different council districts.

Among the responsibilities are answering questions about rezoning like public meetings and typical timelines.

The job also includes attending one or two rezoning meetings a week and talking with staff about any questions or suggestions.

