RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The City of Raleigh is proposing to make this year’s Christmas Parade a non-motorized event, according to Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin.

This comes one day after the city announced it had denied a special event permit application for the 2023 Christmas Parade.

Mayor Baldwin said they reached out to Greater Raleigh Merchants Association Executive Director Jennifer Martin and her board chair on Friday. She said they are hoping to come to a compromise so “we can continue this tradition and honor the memory of Hailey Brooks in the safest way possible.”

In 2022, Brooks was dancing alongside her dance team from CC & Co. Dance Complex when a pickup truck hit and killed her.

The mayor said the non-motorized parade would still allow for marching bands, dancers and organizations to be involved.