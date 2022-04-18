RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—The City of Raleigh has been recognized for its solar power advancement efforts.

Officials said the city received a SolSmart Silver designation.

SolSmart is a U.S. Department of Energy-funded program. It recognizes communities that grow solar energy, work to educate residents on the options available, and work to “address barriers, fees, and permit processing for solar installations,” officials said in a release.

“This designation recognizes the work that the City of Raleigh is doing to build a sustainable future for everyone in our community,” said Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin. “Making solar energy more accessible will help residents reduce their energy costs and their carbon footprint—and move Raleigh toward achieving its climate goals.”

The city council set a goal in 2019 to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050.

“Sustainability and climate impact are top concerns. Raleigh’s SolSmart recognition demonstrates the City’s commitment to its climate goals,” said Raleigh’s Planning and Development Director, Patrick Young.

According to officials, the city is planning to work toward the gold designation in the next year.